Vizag will be hub for unicorn start-ups: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day four of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the representatives of start-ups and assured them all support to make the City of Destiny a hub for unicorn start-ups.

Jagan held talks with BYJU’s Vice-President (Public Policy) Susmit Sarkar, CoinSwitch Kuber Founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti, Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Atreya and Coursera Vice-President Kevin Mills.

CM Jagan with EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti at Davos | Express

In a bid to give a boost to start-ups in the State, particularly in Vizag, Jagan said, “Our government is resolved to make Vizag as the hub of start-ups. So, we invite you (start-ups) to set up your business here.”

Elaborating on the policy decisions that would be taken to establish the start-ups, the CM assured the representatives of all resources.

BJYU’s VP Susmit said the ed-tech firm would extend full support to the education sector in the State, adding that they would set up a research and development center and provide BYJU’s curriculum to the students.

Ashish Singhal of CoinSwitch, discussed with the CM ways of providing technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in AP. Jagan also discussed with EaseMyTrip’s Prashant Pitti about developing tourism sector in the State. The latter assured to provide support in promoting tourism in a big way.