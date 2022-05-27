STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP HC stays CID proceedings against TDP’s Narayana

Intervening, Narayan’s counsel senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas said an adjournment would lead to the arrest of his client.

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior TDP leader P Narayana got a reprieve on Thursday with the High Court of Andhra Pradesh issuing an interim stay on any CID proceedings or actions against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in acquiring land for the construction of an Inner Ring Road at Amaravati. The court adjourned the hearing to June 9. 

The AP Crime Investigation Department registered the case against the former municipal administration and urban development minister Narayana and other private individuals and firms for their alleged involvement in illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019. The case was based on a complaint by Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA. 

Besides Narayana, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Lingamanei Rajasekhar, and KPV Anjani Kumar, the director of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd, have separately moved the court for anticipatory bail. Advocate Chaitanya, appearing for the CID, sought an adjournment citing the ill-health of Additional Advocate-General P Sudhakar Reddy.

Intervening, Narayan’s counsel senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas said an adjournment would lead to the arrest of his client. Chaitanya assured that Narayana would not be arrested till the next hearing. Incidentally, Narayana was arrested -- and granted bail within 24 hours -- on May 10 in connection with the alleged leak of SSC question papers.

