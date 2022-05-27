STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durgamma Puja in 10 temples in America

A team of four priests, led by the temple Vedic committee head Shankar Shandilya, reached San Francisco on Thursday along with idols and ornaments of the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to promote religious practices and perform traditional rituals on the lines of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri at various temples in foreign countries, the Endowments Department has started ‘Durgamma Vari Pujalu in USA’ and sent four priests from the temple to America. 

Following the orders of Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal and Durga temple Executive Officer Darbamulla Bramarambha sent a team to the US where it will visit 10 temples till June 1 and perform traditional rituals of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Milpitas (California) from Thursday. 

Subba Rao Chennuri, advisor, AP Endowments (NRI wing), said the devotees in America will have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in the same manner at Indrakeeladri temple. “We have brought idols of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy, gold ornaments, silk robes and other materials used for the traditional rituals,” he said.

