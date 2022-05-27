Naidu set to give direction to TDP cadre

S Viswanath By

ONGOLE: The stage is set for the conduct of Mahanadu, the TDP annual conclave, at Manduvavaripalem in Prakasam district on May 27 and 28. After the TDP debacle in the last elections, Mahanadu was not conducted in 2019. The annual conclave was conducted in a virtual mode in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the TDP has decided to organise Mahanadu on a grand note this year. The TDP leadership has sent 12,000 invitations for the conclave. Mahanadu will begin on Friday with the address of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

As TDP is expecting early elections in the State, Naidu who has already toured several districts to rejuvenate the party cadre as part of the Badude Badudu campaign against the YSRC government’s ‘anti-people’ policies, is set to make Mahanadu a platform to give a direction on the way forward to bring the party back to power. The party is expected to discuss political alliances and also the proposal to allot 40% tickets to youth in the next Assembly elections. About one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting at Mahanadu on Saturday.

Naidu on Thursday raised the slogan ‘Quit Jagan and Save AP’, slamming the YSRC rule for destroying the State with its endless ‘blunders’. He alleged that the ruling YSRC goons unleashed a reign of terror in Amalapuram by indulging in large scale violence and arson over the move to rename Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. The police shifted the family members of the minister just before arsonists set his house on fire, which gave rise to suspicion, he said.

Naidu addressed public gatherings at Chilakaluripeta, Boyapalem and Bollapalli toll plaza en route to the Mahanadu venue. He went on a bike rally from Vijayawada to Ongole, giving a clarion call to TDP activists and admirers to make Mahanadu a success by taking part in it in large numbers. The TDP chief asked what ‘social justice’ Jagan had done in allotment of Rajya Sabha seats, ridiculing YSRC Bus Yatra taken out by BC, SC, ST and minority ministers.

Out of the nine YSRC Rajya Sabha seats, four were given to Reddys and none to SCs, STs and minorities. Three RS seats were given to Jagan’s co-accused in the Rs 42,000 crore illegal assets case. They included V Vijayasai Reddy, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, he said.Decrying the Chief Minister’s ‘betrayals’, Naidu said Jagan gave one Rajya Sabha seat to his lawyer to save him from CBI cases. Another seat was given to Parimal Nathwani to lobby for Jagan’s cases in Delhi, he alleged.He said police were not able to control the crowds coming to his ‘Badude Badudu’ tours in the districts.

The police were virtually begging the people to stay back and not to leave the venues of Jagan’s public meetings. The Chief Minister and his ministers were not able to stop Mahanadu despite creating several obstacles, he asserted. Jagan was daydreaming to terrorise the cadres of TDP that was founded by NT Rama Rao. TDP activists would bounce back like ‘Kondaveeti Simhams’ and they would cut the tail of Jagan, he averred.

TDP to adopt 17 resolutions at Mahanadu

TDP Politburo which met in Ongole under chairmanship of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved 17 resolutions to be adopted at Mahanadu after thorough discussion. Mahanadu arrangements monitoring committee leader and former MLA Dr M Ugra Narasimha Reddy said all arrangements have been made at the venue to accommodate around two lakh people