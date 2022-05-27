STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tenders soon for Fisheries University at Narasapuram

The tender documents are available on the above website from May 25.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) has proposed a tender to construct the Fisheries University Phase-1 at Narasapuram in West Godavari district. The estimated value of the Fisheries University project is Rs 100 crore. 

Since the official website of the Judge - Judicial Purview is not working temporarily, the tender documents pertaining to this project have been posted on https://www.apeprocurement.gov.oin/ with the consent of the Judge - Judicial Preview for public notice. 

The general public, intending bidders, contractors and the like could go through the tender documents and offer their remarks, suggestions, objections, if any on the conditions stipulated in the tender documents on or before May 2 and directly to the official mail IDs of the office of the Judge - Judicial Preview. The tender documents are available on the above website from May 25.

