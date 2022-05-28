No TDP ticket for losers, not time for tie-ups: Nara Lokesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Telugu Desam Party will not field leaders who had lost three consecutive elections as candidates for the upcoming polls, the organisation’s general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh announced on Friday. Briefing the media on the sidelines of Mahanadu, he shared a slew of decisions made at the conclave and proposals that are under consideration.

Earlier, former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated ‘Mahanadu,’ the party’s annual conclave, at Manduvavaripalem in Prakasam district. On political alliances, the 39-year-old leader said the primary focus will be on winning over people. “There is time to discuss electoral pacts,” he noted, adding, “I believe that as people are fed up with the YSRC government, they are aspiring for Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and others to unite and dethrone the government.”

TDP has also mooted a two-plus-one system, enabling it to either promote or rest leaders holding a particular post for two consecutive terms. Lokesh said the proposal will be applicable to him, too, as he has served as the party’s general secretary three times.

The TDP MLC opined that the proposal, still being debated, will open up more opportunities for youngsters. The legislator added that after Mahanadu, he would expose two more massive scams committed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. “There is full evidence to prove these frauds,” he said, exuding confidence. The TDP leader also claimed that YSRC cadres themselves were revolting against their party leaders.

On whether the party would take up a padayatra, he expressed willingness to meet the people either through a walkathon or in any other form as directed by the party. Referring to TDP’s decision to give 40 per cent seats in election to the youth, the party general secretary clarified that apart from the heirs of party leaders, youngsters working for the party would also be encouraged and given tickets.

“The Telugu Desam party will not be a party of leaders’ heirs. Youngsters who work hard towards strengthening the party will also be included, Lokesh said.Asserting that the party will be supreme once TDP returns to power, Lokesh said a system would be implemented that would require the ministers to consult the party before making decisions. Such a system will bridge the gap between the party and the government, he opined.Stating that leaders in 30 Assembly in the State constituencies are yet to start operating, the Nara scion hinted at the possibilities of fielding new candidates from such seats.