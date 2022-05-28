Now, focus on Atmakur by-election, YSRC confident of retaining seat

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Now, the focus of political parties in the State have shifted to Atmakur constituency in Nellore district with the release of schedule for the Assembly by-election. The ruling YSRC is confident of winning the seat while BJP is planning to enter the fray. Atmakur is going to face the bypoll for the second time after the its formation. The Election Commission has released the schedule for Atmakur bypoll on Wednesday.

It was formed in 1952 and Bezawada Gopala Reddy, who was elected from Atmakur in 1955 served as Chief Minister of Andhra till November 1, 1956. He had to quit his MLA post in 1958, after he became Union Minister, necessitating the bypoll. In 2014 general elections, Mekapati Goutham Reddy from YSRC won the seat with 91,686 votes. In subsequent elections, he retained the seat with a majority of 22,276 votes. His untimely demise has resulted in bypoll now.

The constituency has three upland mandals out of six though it has Somasila reservoir, which supplies water for both irrigation and drinking needs of the district. Farmers in the region failed to get irrigation water for the tail-end lands during the last season. It may be recalled that Atmakur MLA Goutham Reddy staged a protest in front of the new Zilla Parishad hall demanding release of water to the North canal in Atmakur constituency during the TDP regime. Meanwhile, Atmakur constituency has become a hub of tobacco cultivation and trade.

In fact, DC Palli tobacco auction platform is located in Assembly constituency. Farmers of Marripadu and Atmakur mandals have been cultivating tobacco for the past several seasons though they are an upland area. Tobacco is cultivated in the two mandals by mainly depending on rainfall.The frequent drought in the segment has been affecting the production of ‘A’ grade tobacco, which has a good demand in the Tobacco Board auctions.

Due to abnormal weather conditions and some diseases, the leaf of tobacco got dried up affecting the quality and the produce was classified as ‘B’ and ‘C’ grades this season. Tobacco farmers in the segment are demanding that the authorities ensure a better price for their produce in the auction.Mekapati Vikram Reddy, younger brother of late Goutham Reddy, is in the fray for the bypoll from the ruling YSRC. Though State BJP president Somu Veerraju announced that the party will contest the bypoll, it is yet to choose its candidate.

The district administration is making foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of Atmakur bypoll. The Model Code of Conduct will be in force in the entire district starting from May 25 to June 28. A total of 279 polling stations will be set up to enable 2,13,330 voters to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. Of the total, 1,05,924 are men, 1,07,733 women, 11 transgenders and 62 service voters.

“There are 4,981 voters above 80 years of age and special arrangements such as wheelchairs are being provided to them apart from using the postal ballot. Facilities like ramp are being arranged for 4,777 physically challenged voters. As per the revised guidelines issued in view of Covid-19, the number of voters for each polling station has been limited to 1,250 from 1,500 and the polling stations are being arranged accordingly,’ said Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

Atmakur segment

Atmakur, Sangam, Anumasamudram Peta, Marripadu, Chejarla and Ananthasagaram

2,61,850 Total population

2,13,730 Total electorate