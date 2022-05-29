STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bullock cart ride: SHRC takes suo motu cognisance

The AP  Women Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma also took suo motu cognisance of the issue on May 26 and issued a notice to the police, seeking a detailed report.

Bullock Cart

Bullock Cart (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the incident involving the brother and mother of a woman going to New Delhi on a bullock cart seeking justice, and issued notices to NTR district collector, police and the husband of the woman. 

The SHRC, in the notice issued, directed the police to submit a report explaining the action taken in a case filled by the woman of Muppalla Village, Chandarlapadu Village, NTR district, against her husband Kongara  Narendranath. 

The Commission took suo motu cognisance on basis of the news reports, which stated that as a part of protest, the brother of the woman, Nelavelli Naga Durga Rao,  started his journey to New Delhi on a bullock cart along with his mother to file complaints with the National Human Rights Commission (HRC) and Supreme Court, seeking justice to his sister. 

The APSHRC honorary member Dande Subrahmanyam has given 48-hours to the police produce the details of the case before it. The SHRC issued notices to the  Collector and SPs of NTR District, DySp of  Nandigama,  Station house officer, Chandarlapadu, along with Kongara Narendranath.

SHRC issues notices to top officials

The SHRC issued notices to the  Collector and SPs  of NTR District, DySp of  Nandigama,  Station house officer, Chandarlapadu, along with Kongara Narendranath

