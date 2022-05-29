STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-counsellor works to end hunger in Anantapur

Popular for its Rs 5 per meal initiative, Nanda’s organisation feeds 300 people every day

Published: 29th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Popular among the poor and the destitute for his Rs 5 per meal initiative, Guntapalli Charan Nanda has been feeding over 300 people daily at his canteen situated on the way to the Anantapur bus station.Nanda offers a variety of cooked rice such as curry leaf rice and tiger rice apart from dal, chips, pickles, chutney and Chitranna, which cost him Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 every day. He manages to run the eatery with the help of donations. 

Nanda, who took part in a free food programme for patients in government hospitals, was moved upon seeing leftover food that was either being dumped or fed to animals.He has been running ‘Spandana’ for over a decade, an organisation that operates shelters for the elderly and those with special needs. It has also taken up women empowerment and ‘Green India’ initiatives. 

Born in a family of barbers, Charan said: “As a kid, I was subjected to a lot of caste discrimination. People didn’t even give us their houses on rent because of our caste. I had the least interest to become a hairdresser. It was my father who pursued me to learn the craft.”After working as a hairdresser for years, Charan was able to secure a job to counsel HIV patients at government hospitals. “Closely working with many HIV patients and sex workers inspired me to take up social service. I resigned as a counsellor and started Spandana, whose primary work is to feed the poor.”   

With his ultimate aim to make Anantapur free of poverty, Charan Nanda is also planning to build a 500-bed shelter for the destitute and homeless. “A toll-free number will be launched as part of this programme,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntapalli Charan Nanda
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp