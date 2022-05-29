STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor to inaugurate CME in Vijayawada today

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini will be the guest of honour, said Dr P Ramesh Babu, Managing Director, Ramesh Hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by Ramesh hospitals at SS Convention centre here on Sunday. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini will be the guest of honour, said Dr P Ramesh Babu, Managing Director, Ramesh Hospitals.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, former Director of NIMs Padmasri Dr Dasari Prasada Rao and Dr B Somaraju  said around 2,000 doctors will attend the event online and offline.Ramesh hospitals is organising the CME to share their experiences to the emerging physicians from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Ramesh stated that  there are nine scientific sessions in which nearly 250 medical experts will be participating. On the occasion, three eminent doctors — B Somaraju, Padmasri Dasari Prasad Rao, Padma Shri Prasad Lal will be honoured. The event will be held from 8 am to 6 pm. 

