Huge rush: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams tells devotees to defer visit

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: An unprecedented rush of devotees was witnessed in Tirumala on Saturday with large number of devotees turning up at the hill shrine for the weekend. Considering the surge in the devotees rush, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the chief custodian of Tirumala urged people planning to visit Tirumala to postpone their plans for now.

According to TTD officials, the influx of pilgrims is higher than the pilgrim rush during Vaikunta Ekadasi and Garuda Seva days and as a result Srivari Darshan is taking over 48 hours with all the queue lines and compartments brimming to their capacities. As of now it was possible to give Srivari Darshan to only 4,500 devotees per hour and at this rate it will take two days to provide darshan to all. TTD Executive Officer suggested people planning pilgrimage to Tirumala to take note of the present situation and change their pilgrimage plans accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Inspecting the queue lines on Saturday evening, the EO directed all the department officials to step up the facilities for the devotees. He said elaborate arrangements of drinking water, milk, Anna Prasadam etc. are being made and TTD Security in coordination with police department is ensuring safety of devotees.