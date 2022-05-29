TDP chief declares war on YSRC’s anti-people policies at Mahanadu

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The two-day Mahanadu at Manduvavaripalem village on the outskirts of Ongole concluded on Saturday with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu declaring that the war has begun against the YSRC government for its anti-people policies. Delivering his concluding speech at the TDP annual conclave, Naidu felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would go mad and not sleep tonight as Mahanadu attracted huge crowds.

Accusing the government of creating several hurdles to prevent the party supporters from attending Mahanadu, he said braving all difficulties people in large numbers turned up for the conclave. “Our Mahanadu is full and their Ministers’ Bus Yatra is empty,’’ he claimed.Reiterating the slogan ‘Quit Jagan and Save AP’, Naidu alleged that Jagan’s rule caused more damage to the State than State bifurcation and Covid.

Stating that no section of people was happy with the government, he said farmer suicides was not a solution for their problems. “The YSRC government should be dumped in the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

The TDP chief accused Jagan of amassing Rs 1.75 lakh crore illegal wealth in the last three years of his rule. “While the family treasury of Jagan has become full, the AP people have got Rs 8 lakh crore debt. How can the people of the State repay the huge debt?’’ he questioned.

Naidu asserted that Jagan would go home even if the mid-term elections come at this time. The TDP would stand by the side of people and rescue them from the non-stop oppression of the YSRC regime. TDP leaders are ready to go to jail for the sake of the oppressed sections, he asserted.

Naidu accused Jagan of blackmailing all systems and looting all natural resources. Over 500 to 1,000 lorries were transporting laterite every day from agency areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam to Bharati Cements. The price of cement bag of Jagan company continues to remain high at Rs 400, which exposed all-round corruption and looting, he cited.“Khabardar, be careful. Each and every TDP activist is a heir to NTR legacy. They will fight till the end for self-respect and for their State,” he warned.

Exhorting TDP cadres to take forward ‘Badude Badudu’ and explain to the people about the looting of the government by hiking taxes, he suggested that people confront the YSRC leaders hitting roads in the name of Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme. The TDP would not get scared to any kind of threats, he averred.

Lokesh’s speech leads to commotion

While Nara Lokesh was speaking at Mahanadu, some sort of commotion prevailed as TDP cadres surged towards the dais making it difficult for volunteers to control them. Lokesh, however, did not continue his speech as he suffered from bad throat