STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD wants pilgrims to defer visit

While inspecting the queue lines on Saturday evening, the EO directed all officials to step up facilities for devotees.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday urged people to temporarily postpone their plan to visit the Srivari temple after the hill shrine experienced an unprecedented weekend rush of devotees. 

TTD officials said the influx of pilgrims on Saturday was higher than the rush witnessed during Vaikunta Ekadasi and Garuda Seva days. With all queue lines and compartments full, Srivari Darshan has now been taking over 48 hours.

Officials said going by the current rate of only 4,500 devotees having Srivari Darshan per hour, it would take two days to provide darshan to all the queue. TTD Executive Officer (EO) suggested people planning to visit Tirumala to take note of the situation and alter their pilgrimage plans accordingly.

While inspecting the queue lines on Saturday evening, the EO directed all officials to step up facilities for devotees. He said elaborate arrangements for drinking water, milk, Anna Prasadam, etc. have been made and the TTD security were ensuring the safety of the devotees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp