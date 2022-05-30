STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assault case registered against Sheik Dastagiri

Meanwhile, Dastagiri along with his gunman, forced his way into the police station and manhandled Gopal.

Published: 30th May 2022 10:19 AM

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Thonduru police registered a case against Sheik Dastagiri, accused turned approver in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. In a press release issued on Sunday, Jammalamadugu DSP N Nagaraju said Dastagiri’s brother Mastan, who lives in Mallela, thrashed one Venkataramana on Saturday night.

When Pedda Gopal of the same village went to his rescue, Mastan replied that Venkataramana failed to repay the money he took from him. Venkataramana and Gopal went to the local police station and lodged a complaint against Mastan.

Later, Dastagiri called Gopal and threatened to murder him. Gopal and Venkataramana visited Thonduru police station to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, Dastagiri along with his gunman forced his way into the police station and manhandled Gopal. He even behaved in a high-handed manner with the police. Based on Gopal’s complaint, the police registered a case against Dastagiri. Expecting trouble, a police picket was set up in Mallela. CI Sudarshan Prasad is investigating.

TAGS
Thonduru Sheik Dastagiri Case YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Money Loan
