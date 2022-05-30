STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to open Amaravati Venkateswara temple

Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built temple will be organised from June 5 to 9; Ankurarpanam on June 4.

Sri Venkateswara temple built at Amaravati. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The stage is set for the opening of Sri Venkateswara temple built at Amaravati by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The TTD will be organising the Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5-9 with Ankurarpanam on June 4.

The TTD had proposed to construct the temple on a massive scale with a cost of Rs 140 crore.  The prestigious project was completed within the scheduled time even as the works came to a standstill during the Covid pandemic. The TTD has so far spent Rs 36 crore on the project. 

Presently, the temple in and outside construction has been completed along with potu (temple kitchen), yagashala, office and others. The present structure is completed in an acre of land and works will be taken up in the remaining 24 acres of land in the second phase. Works related to beautification, landscapes, gardens and others will be taken up soon. 

Five-day rituals 

As per the schedule of five-day celebrations, the rituals of Shobha yatra, Punyahavachanam, Acharya Ritwick Varanam, Mrutsangrahanam and Ankurarpanam will be performed between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on June 4. On June 5 morning, rituals of Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Akalmasha Homam, Akashi Mochanam and Panchagavyadhivasa will be performed.

In the evening, rituals of Agni Prathishta, Kalasasthapana, Kumbha Avahanam Kumbha Aradhana, Ukta Homams will be conducted. The Vedic programmes slated on June 6 include Kumbha Aradhana, Ukta Homams, Nava Kalasa Snapana, Ksheeradhivasam, and Yagashala programs.

On June 7, Punyahavachanam, Kumbha Aradhana, Chaturdasha Kalasha Snapanam, Jaladhivasam rituals followed by Homa and Yagashala events will take place.On June 8, Ratna Dhatu Adhivasam, Kumbha Aradhana,Homas followed by Vimana Kalasa Sthapana,Gopura Kalasa Sthapana, Ratnanyasa, Dhaatunyasa,Vigraha Sthapana will be done followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam. Later in the evening, Maha Shanti Tirumanjanam and at night Kumbha Aradhana, Nivedana, Sayanadhivasam, Vishesha Homas and yagashala programmes will be conducted.

After four-day long Agamic events, on June 9 at Mithuna Lagnam between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, Prana Pratista and Maha Samprokshanam will be performed followed by other Vedic rituals such as Akshata Rohana, Archaka Bahumanam. It will be followed by Dwajarohanam and Sarva darshanam and from June 10, all devotees can have darshan at the temple.  

