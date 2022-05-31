STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alluri Sitarama Raju 125th birth anniversary fete from June 27: Andhra Pradesh government

Music concerts, patriotic songs and cycle rallies, blood donation camps, yoga and photo exhibitions will also be organised.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:30 AM

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju'

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju' (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Elaborate arrangements are being made for the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju from June 27 to July 4 across the State, Special Chief Secretary (Youth Welfare and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said.

Alluri was born on July 4, 1897 and martyred on May 7, 1924 at a young age of 27 years. On Monday, orders were issued to all the District Collectors to make arrangements for celebration of the birth anniversary on a grand scale. 

As part of the celebrations, competitions will be held for schoolchildren in painting, essay writing, Rangoli, mono acting. Music concerts, patriotic songs and cycle rallies, blood donation camps, yoga and photo exhibitions will also be organised. "Participation of people in large numbers in the birth anniversary celebrations should be ensured," Bhargava stressed.

