Foodgrain output rises to 1.71 crore tonnes in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Foodgrain production in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1.71 crore tonnes in 2021-22 (third advance estimates), compared to 1.65 crore tonnes in 2020-21 (final estimates).

Production of paddy, a major crop in the Andhra Pradesh, rose to 1.33 crore tonnes in 2021-22 from 1.30 crore tonnes in 2020-21. As per the data provided by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, paddy production in 2019-20 (both Kharif and Rabi) stood at 1.37 crore tonnes.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the total crop production increased by 17 lakh metric tonnes on an average for three years under YSR Congress rule, compared to the previous TDP regime.

"Though, the increase in production is a positive sign, lack of encouraging policies from the Centre, particularly related to the Minimum Support Price is a cause of worry," he said. If production of other major crops is analysed, a downward trend is visible in the last three years.

Maize production, which stood at 21.21 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 (final estimates), came down to 17.84 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 (final estimates) and further declined to 17.10 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 (third advance estimates).

In case of bengal gram, the output which stood at 5.59 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, decreased to 5.32 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and 5.23 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

In case of groundnut, the major oilseed crop in Andhra Pradesh, the decline in production in the last three years is more. From 8.50 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, it came down to 7.74 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and to 5.77 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 due to various factors, he said.