STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foodgrain output rises to 1.71 crore tonnes in Andhra Pradesh

Foodgrain production in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1.71 crore tonnes in 2021-22 (third advance estimates), compared to 1.65 crore tonnes in 2020-21 (final estimates).

Published: 31st May 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry told House that there was no target fixed with regard to foodgrain distribution to migrants

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Foodgrain production in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1.71 crore tonnes in 2021-22 (third advance estimates), compared to 1.65 crore tonnes in 2020-21 (final estimates).

Production of paddy, a major crop in the Andhra Pradesh, rose to 1.33 crore tonnes in 2021-22 from 1.30 crore tonnes in 2020-21. As per the data provided by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, paddy production in 2019-20 (both Kharif and Rabi) stood at 1.37 crore tonnes. 

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the total crop production increased by 17 lakh metric tonnes on an average for three years under YSR Congress rule, compared to the previous TDP regime.

"Though, the increase in production is a positive sign, lack of encouraging policies from the Centre, particularly related to the Minimum Support Price is a cause of worry," he said. If production of other major crops is analysed, a downward trend is visible in the last three years.

Maize production, which stood at 21.21 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 (final estimates), came down to 17.84 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 (final estimates) and further declined to 17.10 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 (third advance estimates). 

In case of bengal gram, the output which stood at 5.59 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, decreased to 5.32 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and 5.23 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

In case of groundnut, the major oilseed crop in Andhra Pradesh, the decline in production in the last three years is more. From 8.50 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, it came down to 7.74 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and to 5.77 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 due to various factors, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Andhra Pradesh foodgrain
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp