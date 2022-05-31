UPSC CSE 2021 results: Andhra Pradesh topper attributes his success to The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 16 candidates from Andhra Pradesh have cracked the Civil Services exam with Ch Yaswanth Kumar Reddy of Nandyal district securing All India Rank 15.

A native of Kalugotlapalle in Chagalamarri mandal, Yashwanth had secured AIR 93 in 2020. He is currently undergoing IPS training at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Police Academy at Hyderabad. In 2016, he had bagged top rank in Group-1 exams and was selected as CTO (commercial tax officer).

Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a resident of Koilakuntla in Nandyal district, secured 69th rank. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, it was in his fourth attempt he was able to clear the test.

Attributing his success to hard work, focused learning and avoiding mistakes he made in his previous attempts, Sudheer said he was hopeful of joining the IAS. "I am from a science background and very good at all subjects but English. Reading The New Indian Express every day helped me develop my vocabulary," the B.Tech graduate from IIT-Kharagpur said.

In Ongole, V Sanjana Simha secured 37th rank in the exam. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said she expected a good rank but not 37th. In a first, three candidates from erstwhile Kurnool district qualified the exam.

Ambika Jain from Yemmiganur town in the district secured 128th rank. In a telephonic interview from Delhi, she said that systematic study, understanding concepts and approaching the subject in a structured manner helped her reach her goal.

"It is not the number of hours you study, but how well you can present the same in the exam that will get you the desired results," she explained.

Special plan, coaching helped me get top rank in Civils: Sahitya

For P Sahitya (AIR 24), it was now or never. A native of Yendada in Kurnool, Sahitya quit her job in the US and returned to India to give a shot at the civil services exam.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said it was her last attempt for civil services and could not clear the exam in the earlier attempts. "Though failure haunted me, in my last effort, I devised a special plan and took coaching at institutes which helped me land the top rank," she added.

Sahitya, a gold medallist in B Pharmacy, expressed interest in joining the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) as the job offers opportunities to meet different people across the globe.

Her grandfather P Krishnam Raju hailed from Dwarapudi in Vizianagaram and migrated to Visakhapatnam in 1955. He was a playwright and wrote over 15 stories. Narsipatnam erupted in joy as M Maurya Bharadwaja secured 28th rank.

After completing B Tech from NIT-Warangal, he remained committed towards clearing the civil services exam and went to Delhi for coaching. His father MS Prasad is a headmaster of Kotha Mallampeta ZP School in Golugonda mandal and mother Radha Kumari works at Narsiptnam regional hospital.

It was time to celebrate in Padekurapadu village, Guntur, after 24-year-old Kannedhara Manoj announced he secured AIR 157. "His time at IIT-Tirupati shaped him," his father Hanumaiah remarked.

Manoj cleared the test in the third attempt.

A graduate from IIST, Kakumanu Aswin Manideep, secured AIR 235. A native of Syamala Nagar in Guntur, Manideep appeared for the civil services exam with an aim to serve the people. Dr Koppisetti Kiranmayi, a general surgeon, bagged AIR-56. She is from Valasapakala village in Kakinada. Her father Laxman Rao is a scientist while mother Venkata Laxmi is a teacher.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mallavararapu Bala Latha of CSB IAS Academy said close to 14 students from her institutes in both the Telugu states had cracked the test. (With inputs from Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Ongole and Kurnool)

Bhashyam student excels in Civil Services exams

VIJAYAWADA: Kannedhara Manoj Kumar of Palnadu's Peddakurapadu village, who came 157 in the All India Civil Services exam, studied at Bhashyam School from Class VIII to Class X. He also pursued his intermediate in Bhashyam's IIT foundation college.

Chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna congratulated Manoj Kumar on his success on Monday. Rama Krishna expressed delight over their student excelling in the civil services exam, which would inspire other students. He congratulated Manoj’s parents also.