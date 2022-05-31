YS Vivekananda Reddy murder: Approver sees threat to his family, seeks police protection

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Shaik Dastagiri, who had turned approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on Monday alleged that those involved in the case were trying to eliminate him ever since he turned as an approver.

He also sought protection to his family from his opponents. A day after a case was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a person, Dastagiri met district SP KKN Anburajan and sought protection to his family.

Speaking to reporters later, he alleged that followers of D Shivasankar Reddy, the accused No 5 in the Viveka murder case, had damaged his tractors, which are his source of livelihood. Dastagiri said he had given away his tractors to his cousin Mastan and shifted along with his family to Pulivendula to lead a peaceful life.

He alleged that the followers of Shivasankar Reddy went to Mastan's house at Malyal and assaulted him. Dastagiri said he had informed the matter to Tonduru police.

Dastagiri said on May 28 morning, he received a phone call from a person, who identified himself as Gopal, an associate of Malyal sarpanch Ravi, and threatened to harm him. "I had informed the same to D Sudhakar, the gunman provided to me, who informed the threatening call to Tonduru police," Dastagiri said.

He further stated that they called up Gopal with police on conference call, but the former did not budge and abused him over the phone. Next day, Tonduru police summoned Mastan to the police station and Dastagiri said he too went to there where Gopal and another person were present.

"In the presence of police, Gopal abused and attacked me. He pulled my gold chain which got snapped. In self defence, I grabbed him by the shirt which tore off," Dastagiri said, adding that it was the police who rescued him from the clutches of Gopal.

However, the police later registered a case against me, he said and sought action against those who are trying to harm him.