Andhra government rolls out new toddy policy for 2022-27

The licence period under the new toddy policy will end on September 30, 2027.

Published: 01st November 2022 09:33 AM

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Monday rolled out the new toddy policy for 2022-27. At present, there are 4,138 toddy shops spread all over the State enabling 95,245 toddy-tapper families eke out a living. The licence period under the new toddy policy will end on September 30, 2027.

The collection of toddy rental, which is Rs 25 per tree in rural areas and Rs 50 in urban areas, will continue to be abolished to provide succour to the poor tappers. The government will provide an alternative income source to disabled tappers through the skill development corporation. If a tapper becomes permanently disabled while tapping toddy, the YSR Bima benefit will be extended to him. The government has decided to pay Rs 10 lakh, which is double the earlier compensation, to the next of kin of a tapper if he dies accidentally while tapping toddy.

Out of the total Rs10 lakh aid, the labour department will pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family and the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be paid in the form of ex gratia by the State government. The scheme will be named as ‘YSR Geetha Karmika Bharosa’.

In case of natural death, the legal heir of the tapper will get the YSR Bima benefit. The government will also extend support under MGNREGA and the Shelter Bed Development Programme for plantation of toddy saplings.

