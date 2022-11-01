Kapu ministers afraid of losing posts: Nadendla Manohar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar expressed his dismay over counting the income obtained by farmers from paddy cultivation by the State ministers while highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government.

During an interaction with villagers at Ippatam village in Tadepalle mandal of Guntur district on Monday, PAC chairman said, “Kapu ministers are afraid of losing their posts if they do not criticise Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan everyday. For that very reason, Kapu ministers and MLAs met in Rajamahendravaram and claimed to have done this and that for the economic welfare of the community.”

“It is unfortunate that even income obtained by Kapu farmers from paddy cultivation has been shown as aid provided by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government under various schemes,” he said.

