Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lash Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh

As per the data given by State Planning Dept, Penukonda of Sri Satya Sai district records highest rainfall of 8.7 cm

Published: 02nd November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Roads inundated following heavy rains in Nellore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE/VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of the Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Annamayya districts since 8.30 am on Tuesday under the influence of the North East Monsoon and cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

As per data from the State Planning Department, as of 8 pm on Tuesday, Penukonda mandal of Sri Satya Sai district received the highest rainfall of 8.7 cm, followed by Kudair in Anantapur district with 8.4 cm and Chittamur in Tirupati district with 8 cm of rain.  

According to IMD’s daily report, heavy rains lashed one or two places in Nellore in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Nellore city, followed by 6 cm at Ongole in Prakasam district and Satyavedu in Chittoor district.

Some parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded rainfall of up to 5 cm as lower tropospheric Easterly/North Easterly winds prevailed over the State.

Over the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, minimum temperatures were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at a few places in Rayalaseema and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and many places over Rayalaseema.

In Nellore district, rains lashed the city since Tuesday morning. Railway under-bridges at Atmakur bus stand, Ramalingapuram and Magunta layout were inundated with floodwater, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said teams were deployed on the field in coastal mandals after an alert from the weather department was received. He directed officials to step up vigil in the low-lying areas and evacuate people to safer places, if necessary. Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to alert fishermen in the sea to return to the coast as the weather conditions are not favourable.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha said officials are taking measures to pump out water from the roads, railway under bridges and other low-lying areas with high-power motors. She urged people not take shelter under trees during the rains.

Thunderstorm likely in parts of AP today

As per the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by lightening is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dial for assistance

Nellore control room: 18004251113, and 0861-2301541

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp