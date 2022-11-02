Heavy rains lash Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE/VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of the Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Annamayya districts since 8.30 am on Tuesday under the influence of the North East Monsoon and cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

As per data from the State Planning Department, as of 8 pm on Tuesday, Penukonda mandal of Sri Satya Sai district received the highest rainfall of 8.7 cm, followed by Kudair in Anantapur district with 8.4 cm and Chittamur in Tirupati district with 8 cm of rain.

According to IMD’s daily report, heavy rains lashed one or two places in Nellore in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Nellore city, followed by 6 cm at Ongole in Prakasam district and Satyavedu in Chittoor district.

Some parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded rainfall of up to 5 cm as lower tropospheric Easterly/North Easterly winds prevailed over the State.

Over the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, minimum temperatures were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at a few places in Rayalaseema and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and many places over Rayalaseema.

In Nellore district, rains lashed the city since Tuesday morning. Railway under-bridges at Atmakur bus stand, Ramalingapuram and Magunta layout were inundated with floodwater, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said teams were deployed on the field in coastal mandals after an alert from the weather department was received. He directed officials to step up vigil in the low-lying areas and evacuate people to safer places, if necessary. Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to alert fishermen in the sea to return to the coast as the weather conditions are not favourable.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha said officials are taking measures to pump out water from the roads, railway under bridges and other low-lying areas with high-power motors. She urged people not take shelter under trees during the rains.

Thunderstorm likely in parts of AP today

As per the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by lightening is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dial for assistance

Nellore control room: 18004251113, and 0861-2301541

