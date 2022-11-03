Andhra govt signs with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: As part of a pilot project, farmers in Nellore district will provide naturally-cultivated residue-free paddy to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The State government has signed a deal with the TTD board to supply 2,640 tonnes residue-free paddy that will be used for Anna Prasadam and other Prasadams in the temple. Similarly, the temple Trust will also procure 62 metric tonnes of groundnut from farmers in the district.

Officials have set a target of cultivating fine grain variety of paddy using natural farming methods in nearly 1,300 hectares in the district.Cultivation has begun in around 870 acres.Besides giving certificates for organic farming, officials are also being provided 10% extra higher price for naturally cultivated crops as compared to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a bid to create awareness on natural farming, the Union government has been pushing for Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF). Following this, officials in Nellore district have selected one village in each mandal and started cultivation of crops using organic methods as a pilot project.

“The cost of cultivation in natural farming is considered to be very low when compared to chemical farming. Neemastram (prepared with neem extract, cow urine, cow dung and water) is used for the preparation of natural pesticide. It does not cause water pollution, prevents loss of biodiversity, stops soil erosion without sacrificing the output of yield,” said N Subbaramaiah, a farmer from Atmakur division.

Elaborating, ZBNF DPM D Malakondaiah said, “We are taking measures to produce 2,640 metric tonnes of residue-free paddy to supply it to the TTD in this season. ZBNF staff have been monitoring the cultivation process.”

Farmers are also being trained on using organic methods for cultivating crops. The official said they had set a target of cultivating crops in nearly 55,000 acres using such methods and exuded his confidence in achieving it.

It may be noted that a group of farmers under the name ‘Simhapuri Sendriya Utpathula Sangam’ have been providing naturally-grown vegetables and other organic products to customers who are approaching them. The farmers are sending them to consumers after getting orders from them.

NELLORE: As part of a pilot project, farmers in Nellore district will provide naturally-cultivated residue-free paddy to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The State government has signed a deal with the TTD board to supply 2,640 tonnes residue-free paddy that will be used for Anna Prasadam and other Prasadams in the temple. Similarly, the temple Trust will also procure 62 metric tonnes of groundnut from farmers in the district. Officials have set a target of cultivating fine grain variety of paddy using natural farming methods in nearly 1,300 hectares in the district.Cultivation has begun in around 870 acres.Besides giving certificates for organic farming, officials are also being provided 10% extra higher price for naturally cultivated crops as compared to the Minimum Support Price (MSP). In a bid to create awareness on natural farming, the Union government has been pushing for Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF). Following this, officials in Nellore district have selected one village in each mandal and started cultivation of crops using organic methods as a pilot project. “The cost of cultivation in natural farming is considered to be very low when compared to chemical farming. Neemastram (prepared with neem extract, cow urine, cow dung and water) is used for the preparation of natural pesticide. It does not cause water pollution, prevents loss of biodiversity, stops soil erosion without sacrificing the output of yield,” said N Subbaramaiah, a farmer from Atmakur division. Elaborating, ZBNF DPM D Malakondaiah said, “We are taking measures to produce 2,640 metric tonnes of residue-free paddy to supply it to the TTD in this season. ZBNF staff have been monitoring the cultivation process.” Farmers are also being trained on using organic methods for cultivating crops. The official said they had set a target of cultivating crops in nearly 55,000 acres using such methods and exuded his confidence in achieving it. It may be noted that a group of farmers under the name ‘Simhapuri Sendriya Utpathula Sangam’ have been providing naturally-grown vegetables and other organic products to customers who are approaching them. The farmers are sending them to consumers after getting orders from them.