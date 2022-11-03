PM Modi to launch Rs 10,000 crore projects in Vizag on Nov 12

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the City of Destiny for a two-day visit on November 11. On the next day, Modi will address a public gathering at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds and launch works for a slew of projects. The PM’s visit comes amid the ongoing political slugfest over the three-capitals issue with Visakhapatnam proposed to be the executive capital. It has been learnt that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 14 projects, while officials have confirmed that he will launch works for seven projects worth Rs 10,842.47 crore.

Over the past few days, various organisations have taken up several programmes in favour of the State government’s proposal to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital. It is to be seen whether Prime Minister Modi will raise the issue during his visit. It may be noted that the State BJP, in principle, has opposed to the three-capitals’ proposal and wants Amaravati to be the sole capital. The party leaders have extended support and participated in the ongoing farmers’ Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli.

Time and again, State BJP leaders have asserted that Vizag has witnessed development only because of the funds sanctioned by the NDA-led Central government. They have charged the current YSRC government and previous TDP regime for not doing anything for the development of the Steel City. BJP is of the opinion that fresh round of development works would consolidate the party in the city ahead of the next year elections.

As per the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at INS Dega on November 11. Arrangements are being made for his stay at the Eastern Naval Command’s INS Chola.Works for railway re-development project (Rs 460 crore), modernisation of fishing harbour (Rs 152 crore), Sheela Nagar to Convent Junction road widening (Rs 566 crore), laying of GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul (Rs 2,658 crore), road expansion between Ichapuram and Paralakhemundi (Rs 211 crore), ONGC field development project in Eastern offshore (Rs 2,917 crore) and AP section of Visakhapatnam-Raipur greenfield economic corridor (Rs 3,778 crore) would be launched.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving on the afternoon of November to receive the Prime Minister and participate in programmes along with Modi.Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy along with district Collector A Mallikharjun, city police commissioner Ch Srikant, and GVMC chief P Rajababu reviewed arrangements at AU Engineering College grounds on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the MP said as per official communication received by the State government, Modi will address the public and will launch projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore. “However, the Prime Minister’s Office is yet to communicate the minute-to-minute schedule of his visit.”

Terming Modi’s visit as a government programme, he appealed the parties to not politicise the event.

Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra University grounds has the capacity to accommodate one lakh people and added that trees will be transplanted, if there is a need to remove them in view of security reasons for the Prime Minister’s visit.On the proposed foundation stone laying for the Bhogapuram airport, the MP hinted that it might not take place as a court case is pending.

CM Jagan to receive Modi in Port City

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive the Prime Minister and take part in the programmes with him. Terming Modi’s visit as a government programme, MP Vijayasai Reddy appealed the parties to not politicise the event

