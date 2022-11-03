Seven schools get notices for poor student strength

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: School Education Department has identified around 115 aided primary, upper primary and high schools in Prakasam district with a strength of less than 40 students in each. It may be noted that as per the New Education Policy (NEP), the teacher student ratio in each school has been fixed at 1:45.

District Education Officer (DEO) B Vijaya Bhaskar issued notices to 50 schools with less than 40 students for not complying with NEP norms.Of the 50 aided schools, the education department issued closure notices to seven as they had a strength of only 10 to 15 students and “were not viable to run.”

The officials had identified the schools in September and gave the management one month’s time to improve the strength of students.With no improvement, notices were sent to seven schools in Giddalur, Markapur, Komarolu, Yerragondapalem and Kanigiri mandal limits.

ONGOLE: School Education Department has identified around 115 aided primary, upper primary and high schools in Prakasam district with a strength of less than 40 students in each. It may be noted that as per the New Education Policy (NEP), the teacher student ratio in each school has been fixed at 1:45. District Education Officer (DEO) B Vijaya Bhaskar issued notices to 50 schools with less than 40 students for not complying with NEP norms.Of the 50 aided schools, the education department issued closure notices to seven as they had a strength of only 10 to 15 students and “were not viable to run.” The officials had identified the schools in September and gave the management one month’s time to improve the strength of students.With no improvement, notices were sent to seven schools in Giddalur, Markapur, Komarolu, Yerragondapalem and Kanigiri mandal limits.