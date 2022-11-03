Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven schools get notices for poor student strength

The officials had identified the schools in September and gave the management one month’s time to improve the strength of students.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: School Education Department has identified around 115 aided primary, upper primary and high schools in Prakasam district with a strength of less than 40 students in each. It may be noted that as per the New Education Policy (NEP), the teacher student ratio in each school has been fixed at 1:45.  

District Education Officer (DEO) B Vijaya Bhaskar issued notices to 50 schools with less than 40 students for not complying with NEP norms.Of the 50 aided schools, the education department issued closure notices to seven as they had a strength of only 10 to 15 students and “were not viable to run.”

The officials had identified the schools in September and gave the management one month’s time to improve the strength of students.With no improvement, notices were sent to seven schools in Giddalur, Markapur, Komarolu, Yerragondapalem and Kanigiri mandal limits. 

