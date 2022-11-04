Guntur: Police recover 42 stolen bikes, arrest four

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Palnadu police arrested four miscreants and recovered 42 two-wheelers worth Rs 23 lakh from them on Thursday.According to the police, after receiving a complaint from Venkata Koteswara Rao, native of Pamidipadu village in Bollapalli mandal, Bandlamotu police filed a case of theft. During investigation, the cops found accused B Venkateswarulu, G Koteswara Rao, V Ravi Kumar, and B Yalamandachari involved in the theft and other similar crimes at various police stations in Palnadu and Guntur districts.Palnadu SP lauded officers for nabbing the accused.

