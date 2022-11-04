World’s eye on India for solutions to global issues: AP Guv Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Any country that has advanced in prosperity has invariably depended on Science and Technology,” said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the 88th Annual Conference of Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) and inauguration of ISRO Exhibition at SRM University, Amaravati on Thursday.

“Science and Technology is all about innovation, discovery and research. The world today is looking at India with admiration and expectations that we will contribute in solving global issues plaguing mankind. Our research has to be excellent in all disciplines ranging from basic sciences, engineering to humanities,’’ said the governor.

“England became a world power; it was because of the industrial revolution. US became a superpower, primarily because of its technology, whether it is in transportation, agriculture, high-tech industry, medicine etc,’’ he asserted.The Annual Meeting of IASc hosted at SRM AP aimed to exchange scientific inferences and innovations through discourses on recent scientific breakthroughs.

“Science is about knowing; Technology is about doing. Taking fundamental principles and translating them into workable products is the interdisciplinary nature of science that we look into”, remarked Indian evolutionary biologist and Secretary of IASc Prof Renee Borges.

The Public Lectures had renowned columnist Mr Palagummi Sainath and Dr Ananya Vajpeyi from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi, as the eminent invited speakers.

Pro Chancellor SRM AP, Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “Our university will one day be known as the entrepreneurship hub of the nation, and scientific discourses in the coming days are definitely going to result in translational research”.

“The annual meet and the exhibition will greatly benefit students, research scholars, and faculty in their research ventures and in expanding their knowledge domain,” said Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof D Narayana Rao. “Our university promotes the commercialisation of research”, added V-C Prof Manoj K Arora.

