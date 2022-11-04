YSRC hits out at TDP for playing Backward Class card

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu on Thursday said former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu was arrested for committing irregularities when he was in power. Preliminary investigation revealed that Ayyanna grabbed government land by furnishing fake documents. “There are no special laws for TDP leaders. If they believe that they are not guilty, they should prove their innocence in the court of law,” he dared.

Reacting to the TDP protests against the arrest of Ayyanna, Mutyala Naidu alleged that the Opposition party was trying to project the issue as an attack on Backward Classes to gain political mileage. “No BC leader is ready to support Ayyanna, who is guilty in land grabbing case,” he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons at Narsipatnam, YSRC MLA P Uma Shankar Ganesh accused the Opposition TDP of trying to play the BC card to gain sympathy from the arrest of Ayyanna. “What is wrong if a BC leader was arrested for committing irregularities?” he asked. Ayyanna was arrested as he not only constructed a house on encroached land of irrigation department but also submitted forged documents. Nine to 10 cases are pending against him. “People are well aware of the actual reason for Ayyanna’s arrest. TDP is only trying to indulge in mud-slinging against the YSRC government,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Tekkali, MLC Duvvada Srinivas said people of Narsipatnam were vexed with the ‘atrocities’ committed by Ayyanna and they are waiting for an opportunity to drive him away from the constituency.Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh questioned whether encroachment of government land by submitting forged documents was wrong or right.

Hitting out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to make the arrest of Ayyanna a big issue, Ramesh accused the Opposition Leader of inciting people with his statements. In his hour-long speech denouncing the arrest of Ayyanna, Naidu devoted most of the time to abuse Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and threaten police and officials, who are discharging their duty honestly, Ramesh said, defending the arrest of Ayyanna.

