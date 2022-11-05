Bio-fuel unit testimony to EoDB in AP: Jagan

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The establishment of a bioethanol plant augurs well for the farming community, youth and the entire State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said after he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 270- crore bio-fuel unit at Gummaladoddi in East Godavari district on Friday. “The plant, set up by Assago Industries, will offer direct and indirect jobs to 300-400 people, of whom 75% would be locals. It will have a production capacity of two lakh litres,” Jagan pointed out.

Assago Industries Managing Director (MD) Ashish Gurnani, his father CP Gurnani, also the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, and a host of MLAs and ministers were present at the event. Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Land and other clearances were issued and the ground breaking ceremony has been conducted just six months after CP Gurnani proposed the project during the World Economic Forum at Davos. This stands testimony to the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Andhra Pradesh.”

We are only a call away to address your problems: CM to industrialists

Recalling his meeting with the Tech Mahindra MD, Jagan said he had invited CP Gurnani to invest in AP, while explaining how his government has been supporting and encouraging industries.Stating that the unit will help farmers of the region, the Chief Minister explained, “The bioethanol plant is a perfect solution to the farmers’ problems.

The community has always been at the receiving end of cyclone and floods, resulting in discoloured and broken rice. The plant will use the damaged paddy, besides maize as raw material for producing bioethanol. Most importantly, being a zero liquid discharge plant, there will not be any pollution. Further, its byproduct can be used as high quality protein feed for cattle, fish and poultry.” Reiterating the State government’s commitment to extend support to industries and investors, he said CP Gurnani will be a brand ambassador for the State.

“We are only a call away to address any of your problems,” Jagan assured the father-son duo. Describing Jagan as dynamic, people and social-engineering oriented, CP Gurnani was all praise for the Chief Minister. “I met YSR during Mahindra’s take over of Satyam. Today, my son is setting up his first industry in the State following my footsteps with the encouragement of Jagan, who is following his father’s footsteps,” he remarked.

