16 IIIT-Srikakulam students fall sick, food poisoning suspected

The campus officials have reportedly downplayed the incident, but the issue became public on Saturday, when more and more students started falling ill and visited the health centre on the campus.

Published: 06th November 2022

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A large number of students, mostly girls, at IIIT-Srikakulam in Etcherla Mandal of the district were taken ill, reportedly due to food poisoning.

Though the incident had happened on Thursday night, it came the light on Saturday, after officials visited the campus. Immediately, 16 students, who needed better medical attention were shifted to RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam town.

District Collector Shrikesh B Latkar visited the IIIT campus on Saturday upon learning about the incident and ordered a probe into the incident.  Though the exact reason for the student’s illness was not ascertained, the students said that they fell ill after consuming half-cooked chapati and potato curry.

The campus officials have reportedly downplayed the incident, but the issue became public on Saturday when more and more students started falling ill and visited the health centre on the campus. Meanwhile, the health department organised a special medical camp on the IIIT campus and doctors will stay there for the next five days to monitor the situation.  

Speaking to the TNIE, DMHO Dr BMeenakshi said, “Special medical team will stay on the campus for the next five days.  We have inspected the mess and collected the samples to ascertain the reason for the illness.”

