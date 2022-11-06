YSRC trashes allegations of razing houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC ministers lambasted at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his ‘Ippatam episode’ and asserted that none of the houses was demolished in the village. Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu described Pawan’s behaviour as theatrics by a madman.

“He seems to be frustrated and is hence asking people to topple the government. It is not a movie setting, but a government elected by the people of the State,” he remarked and accused the actor-politician of conspiring against the government with the support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Dismissing Pawan’s allegations of the government being vindictive, Ambati said, “Pawan Kalyan, who is expressing concern for Ippatam, even failed to give the promised Rs 50 lakh to the village after his party’s formation day celebrations on March 14.”

Elaborating, the minister said, “Highway construction through Ippatam was decided much earlier and marking for road widening was done in January-February itself. Further, no statue was demolished as being claimed by him.”

Amabati accused Jana Sena of instigating people against the government to create law and order problem. On Pawan’s allegations that a recce was conducted at his residence, Ambati said Telangana police has already clarified that it was the work of a few drunkards wanting to create nuisance. Asserting that not a single house was demolished, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said structures illegally constructed over drains were only razed.

