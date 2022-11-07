Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agri testing lab in Kadapa gets good feedback

KADAPA: Integrated Agri Testing Laboratory, that was set up to ensure availability of quality agriculture inputs such as seed, pesticide and fertilizer to farmers is getting a good response in Rayachoti of Annamaiah district. The Lab was inaugurated recently in the premises of Agriculture market committee in Rayachoti town with a cost of Rs 63 lakh.

The laboratory facilitates the farmers to test their seeds produced on their own and also the seeds which are available in the market. The Integrated lab will help in increasing the productivity of yield by testing the quality of seeds. The result of the tests will be given within a week from the lab. Meanwhile, the testing results of fertilizers and pesticides will be provided within 3-4 days. 

Not just farmers, but traders, dealers, manufacturers and others can also avail the testing facility at the lab with reasonable charges. They have to pay Rs 3,000-3,5000 for testing the quality of fertilizers based on the variety and also Rs 3,500 for testing of pesticides and Rs 200 for testing of seeds. However, farmers can avail the services at lab with free of cost.An automated quality control mobile application was developed at the lab for preventing the tampering of results. 

