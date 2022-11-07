Don’t be afraid, snakes are true friends of farmers: Forest Ranger

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: It is a common assumption that during rainy season, people in villages abutting forest or wild growth are at risk from snakes. But, how many know that snakes face high risk during the rainy season? ask wildlife experts.

Neelakantha Reddy, Forest Ranger of Yerragondapalem, Nallamala forest, said the rainy season poses more threat to reptiles like snakes as their nests are flooded and when they search for dry ground, they come across humans and most of the occasions end up victims. Most importantly, the rainy season happens to be mating season for the reptiles and they move out in search of partners.

During an awareness programme held at Medapi ZP High School in Tripurantakam mandal, the forest department displayed 21 different snake species and explained their characteristics and behaviour and at the same time the need to conserve them by avoiding a conflict with them.

“All reptiles, particularly snakes commonly venture into human habitations in search of food and safe/ dry shelter as their burrows become destroyed or filled with water/ mud or wet due to rains and inundation. Generally, people try to kill them in a panic mindset. But in fact, only very few species of snakes are danger to the mankind and majority of them don’t do any harm. If we allow them to smooth passage, almost all snakes will disappear within no time. Snakes are great natural environment protectors and they are true friends of farmers,” Neelakantha Reddy explained.

Nallamala forest is a habitat for around 25 different snake species, both venomous and non-venomous. They include king cobras, cobras, vipers, pythons, Indian green vine snakes and rat snakes.

