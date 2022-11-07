TDP demands CBI inquiry into Vizag land scam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged land scams by the ruling YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the land scam at Madhurawada was worth `1,000 crore. The land in question, which was entitled by one Ramesh Kumar for `93 crore under one time settlement in 2019, is being registered now to a third party, he said. Bandaru stated that benamis of the Chief Minister were involved in the land scam. He said they would hand over all the records related to the scam to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao seeking a CBI inquiry before the visit of the prime minister to Vizag. He also demanded a CBI inquiry into other land scams in the city. TDP urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam was proposed as executive capital by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government only to grab the valuable lands in the city. YSRC leaders were least bothered about solving people’s problems and instead their focus was on grabbing lands, he charged.