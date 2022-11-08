Former CM YSR statue in Ippatam removed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two days after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit, officials removed the statue of former chief minister of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Ippatam village on Monday.

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan visited the village to inspect the illegal structures that were reportedly demolished for road widening. During his visit, the Jana Sena chief observed that all statues in the village, except YSR’s were removed and pointed out the same.

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam were removed and shifted to a safe place in the village before taking up demolition drive.

The municipal corporation and police officials were flayed for not removing the YSR statue and erecting a fence around it, besides deploying police at the place as extra security on the day of Jana Sena chief’s visit.

Following this, the municipal corporation officials removed the YSR statue and shifted it to another place with the help of a crane. It should be noted here that while finding fault with the Jana Sena chief for his adverse comments on removal of the statues, the State ministers had maintained that no statue was removed or demolished.

