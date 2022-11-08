Guntur: Two booked for slaughtering donkeys

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two people were arrested for slaughtering donkeys at Srinivasarao Thota in Guntur on Sunday, Nagarampalem police said and added that they also seized 20 kg donkey meat from the accused. It may be noted that donkey slaughter is illegal and violates IPC Section 429 and is punishable with a jail term of up to five years, a fine or both. Consumption of donkey meat is also illegal under the Food Safety Act, 2006 and other several laws.

Founder of Hyderabad-based Pressure Group Earth Quotient Dr Sashikala received information about the slaughtering of donkeys and sale of the meat in Guntur. She visited the area and with other members of the group and collected evidence regarding the crime before alerting the police.

Upon receiving the information, police conducted surprise inspection and found the butchered donkeys. The arrested people have been identified as P Yesubabu and P Ramu. Police filed a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Food Safety Standards Act, 2006.

In 2018, after police received several complaints of donkey slaughter, a few animal rights activist filed a petition in the high court. Due to the increased consumption of donkey meat, there has been a drop in the population of donkeys in the State. As a result, the animals are being smuggled from neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

In its verdict, the court had ordered Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials to shut down illegal slaughter houses. Following this, GMC officials and police increased vigil at KVP Colony, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Anadpet, Israelpet and Etukuru road and also on the illegal transportation of animals. On October 9, with the help of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), police had seized 400 kg donkey meat and arrested 11 people during a joint operation in Bapatla.

Slaughtering donkeys lead to decrease in population

