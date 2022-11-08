Home States Andhra Pradesh

MCT plans to set up night food court in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In some good news for food lovers and Srivari devotees, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is exploring options to set up a night fast food street in the city. Corporators and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy proposed to establish a food street near the west gate of the railway station at SV University Road and inaugurate it on January 01, 2023.

Confirming the development, Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sireesha said, “The proposal to develop the food court is in the initial stages as of now. The civic body has planned to convert a 700-metre stretch near the west gate of the railway station into a late night food street.” 

Stating that the MCT wants to develop the food street as a regular hangout spot for the public, the mayor said, “Food lovers will have the opportunity to experience local cuisines. MCT will take up beautification works to provide a pleasant ambience to the visitors.” 

She said the civic body has written to the divisonal railway manager of Guntakal seeking permission to develop the stretch as the land belongs to Indian Railways. 

Municipal officials to study top food courts in other cities

“Once the civic body gets approval from the authorities concerned, we will go ahead with the night food street. In case the railways deny to give permission, the MCT will explore possibilities to set up the food street in another suitable location in the city,” the Mayor explained.

Sireesha further said a civic body team will visit top night food courts across the country to study the best practices, which will be replicated in Tirupati to make it successful. “I suggested MCT officials to study Vijayawada’s Eat Street as it is one of the successful food courts in the State,” she added.

Meanwhile, denizens, who have been waiting for a night food court, welcomed the good news. Sai Priya, a software employee said, “I used to work for an MNC in Chennai and regularly visited the night food court after completing my shift. However, after the pandemic, I started working from home in Tirupati, where I could not find the spot like the one in Chennai. Now, the MCT’s move to set up a night food court is something that many youngsters in Tirupati have been waiting for.”

