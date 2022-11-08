Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's JC Prabhakar enters into verbal duel with Anantapur collector

  

Published: 08th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy

JC Prabhakar Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy got into a heated argument with Anantapur district collector Nagalakshmi during the grievance redressal programme Spandana organised at the collectorate on Monday.

Throwing some documents on the table before the collector, he demanded to know what was the use of holding Spandana programme when there is no response for the petition submitted by him 10 months ago.  “There has been no action on the petition. Why are you holding Spandana programme? Where is the need for you all to sit here?” he questioned. 

Responding to his outburst, the collector asked him what was his problem. After taking his petition, the collector said she will look into it and asked him to leave the place. Irked by her response, he pushed away the gunman there and demanded to know why they were conducting Spandana.

Coming out of the hall, he spoke with a few petitioners and told them  that there was no use of attending Spandana as there will be no response. “No justice will be done here,” he said.  Speaking to mediapersons later, he said he was hurt by the ‘disrespectful’ tone of the collector. His petition was an allegation against Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy that he had encroached government land in Sajjaladinne village to sell it at a high price. 

Prabhakar Reddy claimed that there was no response to his petitions submitted to the collector earlier. 
Meanwhile, condemning tge TDP leader’s highhanded behaviour and comments, district employees staged a protest at the collectorate.
 

