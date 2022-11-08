Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vexed with govt apathy, tribals lay roads in Alluri Sitarama Raju

Vexed with government apathy, as many as 180 tribesmen took up works to lay roads, covering 10 km between Gummanti Road and Palabandhi via Rachakalam and Reddipadu.

Published: 08th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 180 tribals took up works on Monday to lay temporary roads, covering 10 km between Gummanti Road & Palabandhi via Rachakalam on Monday | Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lack of a motorable road to reach hilltop hamlets of Pinakota, Jeenabadu, and Peddakota at Anantagiri Agency mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district has forced youngsters to lay temporary roads under shramdaan.

Vexed with government apathy, as many as 180 tribesmen took up works to lay roads, covering 10 km between Gummanti Road and Palabandhi via Rachakalam and Reddipadu. On Monday, they began works at 7 am and completed laying the path for one km. 

“Even as the country celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, we are forced to trek through hilly terrain and bushes for 7 to 15 km to reach Ballagaruvu Bituminous (BT) road from our hamlets,” Gemmili Janma Raju of Rachakamalam rued.

Another villager, Sukuru Gangamma of Rachapalem said, “Whenever people fall sick or pregnant women go into labour, they have to be carried in dolis (palanquins). Sometimes women deliver babies on the way to the hospital.”

Lay BT road under NREGS, tribal youth urge govt

Works under Swarna Jayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY) were taken up in 2012-13 to lay a road with Rs 9 crore, but were stopped, Girijana Sangham fifth schedule Sadhana Committeedist rict President, K Govinda Rao said.

As the government has not taken any action so far, the youngstersof the  villages held a meeting and decided to take up road works voluntarily, Govinda Rao said and opined that at least now funds should be sanctioned for laying BT road under NREGS. Stressing the need for road connectivity to all tribal villages and hamlets, he urged the district collector to visit the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alluri Sitarama Raju tribals
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp