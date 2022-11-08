Vexed with govt apathy, tribals lay roads in Alluri Sitarama Raju

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lack of a motorable road to reach hilltop hamlets of Pinakota, Jeenabadu, and Peddakota at Anantagiri Agency mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district has forced youngsters to lay temporary roads under shramdaan.

Vexed with government apathy, as many as 180 tribesmen took up works to lay roads, covering 10 km between Gummanti Road and Palabandhi via Rachakalam and Reddipadu. On Monday, they began works at 7 am and completed laying the path for one km.

“Even as the country celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, we are forced to trek through hilly terrain and bushes for 7 to 15 km to reach Ballagaruvu Bituminous (BT) road from our hamlets,” Gemmili Janma Raju of Rachakamalam rued.

Another villager, Sukuru Gangamma of Rachapalem said, “Whenever people fall sick or pregnant women go into labour, they have to be carried in dolis (palanquins). Sometimes women deliver babies on the way to the hospital.”

Lay BT road under NREGS, tribal youth urge govt

Works under Swarna Jayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY) were taken up in 2012-13 to lay a road with Rs 9 crore, but were stopped, Girijana Sangham fifth schedule Sadhana Committeedist rict President, K Govinda Rao said.

As the government has not taken any action so far, the youngstersof the villages held a meeting and decided to take up road works voluntarily, Govinda Rao said and opined that at least now funds should be sanctioned for laying BT road under NREGS. Stressing the need for road connectivity to all tribal villages and hamlets, he urged the district collector to visit the village.

