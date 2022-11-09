Chittoor steps up Nadu-Nedu second phase works

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: After receiving an overwhelming response from students and parents for Nadu-Nedu works taken up under first phase, administration of Chittoor has expedited the works for the second phase. Even, Chittoor district tops the state in execution of works during the second phase across the state.

With an aim to give a facelift for the schools, state government has launched ‘Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu’ scheme on 19th November, 2019.District administration of Chittoor has completed 11,245 works under Nadu-Nedu during the first phase in 1,533 schools with a cost of Rs 354 crores. Further, officials have taken up development works in 1,183 schools and also in 30 junior colleges with an estimated cost of Rs 424.10 crores.

Officials have so far spent Rs 75.01 crore for 1,180 works in schools and Rs 2.90 crore were spent for 30 Junior colleges.Parents committee’s, school staff and other local officials have been continuously monitoring the works. Even the committees have suggested major development works keeping the issues identified in the schools.

“My daughter has been pursuing her VIII standard in Zilla Parishad High school in Kumbharlapalle of V Kota mandal. The class rooms were equipped with green chalk boards, attractive wall paintings, new benches, modern toilets. Amenities were developed on par with corporate schools,” said Ramadevi.

