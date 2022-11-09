Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan announces aid to victims of demolition

Having learnt about the incident, the Jana Sena chief on the very next day visited the village to console the people and extended moral support to them.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 1 lakh financial aid to the people, whose houses were demolished totally or partially at Ippatam village during a demolition drive taken up for road widening.

Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday alleged that the YSRC government resorted to demolition of houses of villagers on last Friday as a vindictive act against Ippatam, who gave place for JSP celebrate its Formation Day in March.

Having learnt about the incident, the Jana Sena chief on the very next day visited the village to console the people and extended moral support to them. “Today, he announced financial aid. Pawan Kalyan will distribute the aid to victims soon,” he said.

