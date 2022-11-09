Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shrimp farmers incur loss as support price drop

As per the panel’s recommendations, the government had issued orders, fixing purchase price for prawns based on their ‘count’ number.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:23 AM

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Despite a high power committee fixing minimum price for prawns, aquaculture farmers have been facing losses as a syndicate of shrimp processing and exporting companies have brought down support price for the yield.

As a result, the extent of prawn cultivation in the district has reduced. Earlier, aqua farmers used to cultivate shrimp in 27,000 acres spread across 12 mandals in the erstwhile Prakasam district. Now, around 14,000 farmers cultivate prawns in 15,000 acres spread across six mandals, including Naguluppalapadu, Kothapatnam, Ongole, Tanguturu, Jarugumalli limits.

On an average, each aqua farmer makes Rs 4.5 lakh through the shrimp business. However, due to the syndicate, their income has dropped to Rs 3 lakh, resulting in an approximate loss of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The government had appointed a high power committee, comprising State Ministers, Fisheries Department officials, Aqua traders and  processing unit owners, to resolve issues pertaining to aquaculture business and farmers’ problems. The committee conducted a review meeting in Vijayawada on October 17, 2022. As per the panel’s recommendations, the government had issued orders, fixing purchase price for prawns based on their ‘count’ number.

The aqua processing units/exporters were directed to offer a minimum price of Rs 240 for 100 count of prawns, Rs 250 for 90 count,  Rs 275 for 80 count, Rs 295 for 70 count, Rs 315 for 60 count, Rs 335 for 50 count, Rs 395 for 40 count, and Rs 435 for 30 count.

However, aqua farmers continued to complain that the processing units and exporters were offering Rs 35 -Rs 55 less than the fixed price. They lodged a complaint with the district authorities and requested them to take immediate measures to facilitate the government fixed prices for the yield. Warning traders of strict action,  A Chandra Sekhar Reddy said, “The government has taken the issue of syndicates bringing down the price of prawns.”

