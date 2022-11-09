Vizag bracing up for PM Modi’s two-day visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to the city after he took over as the PM for the second time in 2019. As per the official itinerary, the PM will arrive at Vizag airport from Madurai at 7.30 pm. From there, he will go to INS Chola suite at the Eastern Naval Command. His programmes after 8 pm have been reserved.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive here on November 11 to receive the PM at the airport. He will also participate in the meeting along with the PM at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Saturday.

YSRC ministers and MPs are making elaborate arrangements for the public meeting and planning to mobilise more than two lakh people. YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy is monitoring the arrangements for the public meeting.

BJP State top brass is busy making arrangements for the roadshow of the PM on November 11. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao along with other leaders held a high level meeting with officials on the public meeting and the roadshow.

Meanwhile, there is no word about whether Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is attending the meeting or not. Veerraju said invitations have been sent to all political parties, including Jana Sena, for the public meeting.

However, Jana Sena general secretary Bolisetty Satyanaranayana said till now there was no confirmation about the visit of Pawan Kalyan.He said participation of Pawan Kalyan is unlikely as he will take part only when an announcement against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was made.

The PM will arrive at the public meeting venue at 10.30 am on November 12 and leave for the airport at 11.45 am. Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for seven major projects worth Rs 10,742 crore at the meeting.

Security blanket thrown around Vizag

Police have beefed up security in the city ahead of PM’s two-day visit on November 11 and 12. Police teams have been deployed at key junctions. They have started screening four-wheelers. Sniffer dog and bomb disposal squads have been deployed to sanitise every inch of the public meeting venue, helipad and other prominent roads. The police have already regulated flow of traffic on the AU Engineering College road and barred traffic and public movement. Apart from APSP platoons, additional police force from neighbouring districts has been deployed in Vizag. City Police Commissioner Ch Srikant is reviewing security arrangements on day to day basis in view of VVIPs visit to the city

Stone-laying

Rs 152 crore

Modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

Rs 3,778 cr AP section of greenfield Visakhapatnam-Raipur

economic corridor

Rs 566 cr Dedicated port road from Sheela Nagar to convent junction

Rs 460 crore Redevelopment of Visakhapatnam station

Rs 2,658 crore

351 km gas pipeline of GAIL from Srikakulam to Angul

Inauguration

Rs 211 cr Pathapatnam to Narasannapeta road, which is part of Itchapuram- Parlakhemundi road project

Rs 2,917 cr ONGC U-field

development in eastern offshore

Arrangements in full swing

Arrangements for the PM’s public meeting scheduled to be held at AU Engineering College grounds on November 12, are going on at a brisk pace. Erection of two huge German tents is nearing completion. Barricades have been set up at the AU Engineering College and the entire area is now under the control of police

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to the city after he took over as the PM for the second time in 2019. As per the official itinerary, the PM will arrive at Vizag airport from Madurai at 7.30 pm. From there, he will go to INS Chola suite at the Eastern Naval Command. His programmes after 8 pm have been reserved. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive here on November 11 to receive the PM at the airport. He will also participate in the meeting along with the PM at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Saturday. YSRC ministers and MPs are making elaborate arrangements for the public meeting and planning to mobilise more than two lakh people. YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy is monitoring the arrangements for the public meeting. BJP State top brass is busy making arrangements for the roadshow of the PM on November 11. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao along with other leaders held a high level meeting with officials on the public meeting and the roadshow. Meanwhile, there is no word about whether Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is attending the meeting or not. Veerraju said invitations have been sent to all political parties, including Jana Sena, for the public meeting. However, Jana Sena general secretary Bolisetty Satyanaranayana said till now there was no confirmation about the visit of Pawan Kalyan.He said participation of Pawan Kalyan is unlikely as he will take part only when an announcement against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was made. The PM will arrive at the public meeting venue at 10.30 am on November 12 and leave for the airport at 11.45 am. Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for seven major projects worth Rs 10,742 crore at the meeting. Security blanket thrown around Vizag Police have beefed up security in the city ahead of PM’s two-day visit on November 11 and 12. Police teams have been deployed at key junctions. They have started screening four-wheelers. Sniffer dog and bomb disposal squads have been deployed to sanitise every inch of the public meeting venue, helipad and other prominent roads. The police have already regulated flow of traffic on the AU Engineering College road and barred traffic and public movement. Apart from APSP platoons, additional police force from neighbouring districts has been deployed in Vizag. City Police Commissioner Ch Srikant is reviewing security arrangements on day to day basis in view of VVIPs visit to the city Stone-laying Rs 152 crore Modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour Rs 3,778 cr AP section of greenfield Visakhapatnam-Raipur economic corridor Rs 566 cr Dedicated port road from Sheela Nagar to convent junction Rs 460 crore Redevelopment of Visakhapatnam station Rs 2,658 crore 351 km gas pipeline of GAIL from Srikakulam to Angul Inauguration Rs 211 cr Pathapatnam to Narasannapeta road, which is part of Itchapuram- Parlakhemundi road project Rs 2,917 cr ONGC U-field development in eastern offshore Arrangements in full swing Arrangements for the PM’s public meeting scheduled to be held at AU Engineering College grounds on November 12, are going on at a brisk pace. Erection of two huge German tents is nearing completion. Barricades have been set up at the AU Engineering College and the entire area is now under the control of police