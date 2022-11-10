Heavy rains likely for three days in coastal AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to further intensify in the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, light to moderate rains are expected at few places in north coastal districts, at few places in Rayalaseem and at several places in south coastal district.Dry weather prevailed over the state in the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday

