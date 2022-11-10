Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi’s visit likely to boost BJP in AP

The BJP has been on a mission mode in the last couple of years to become a force in the State.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All eyes are now on November 12 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mammoth public meeting in the city. Besides, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sharing the dais with the prime minister for the second time in five months after Bhimavaram event on July 4. Though Modi is visiting the State for the second time, it is for the first time after 2019 elections, he is coming to Visakhapatnam, which is in focus in the wake of decentralisation plan of the YSRC government.

The BJP has been on a mission mode in the last couple of years to become a force in the State. BJP has made Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as the party incharge of the key Visakhapatnam where it hopes to consolidate its position in the district. Now, the BJP sees the two-day visit of Modi as an opportunity to boost the morale of the party rank and file in the State. According to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, the PM’s visit will certainly help the BJP to take off in the State to the next level. Through the meeting, the BJP will assert that the projects are undertaken with the support and funds given by the Centre.

Though the public meeting scheduled to be held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds is purely a government one, both the parties are going extra mile to claim credit of its success. According to BJP leaders, invitations have been sent to all political parties and the PMO is overseeing it. It is not clear whether Jana Sena, a key ally of the BJP, will attend or not.

The agenda of the meeting is limited to development. The BJP so as to gain further mileage and claim credit of the PM’s visit, has proposed a roadshow of Modi on Friday. He will participate in the roadshow from INS Dega to Naval Dockyard.Narasimha Rao said, “It is a great opportunity for the State and Vizag as the PM is launching or laying foundation stone for nine projects worth over `15,000 crore. Splinter groups and parties should not try to spoil the advantage for the State to get more projects.”

A group of BJP leaders is most likely to meet the PM and take issues facing the State to his notice. Various political parties, including TDP, and industry representatives have sought time to meet Modi. The BJP is also planning to host another programme for launching of the new railway zone, HPCL expansion, ESI, IIPE and so on. It wants to take the message to people that the projects are fully supported by the Centre.
Meanwhile, the YSRC government is leaving no stone unturned to make the meeting a huge success to impress Modi.

As per the directive of the chief minister, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been monitoring all arrangements to mobilise over two lakh people for the meeting. “We are expecting over two lakh people and arrangements have been made to meet their needs. The meeting will be to honour Modi,” said Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath.In the shadow boxing of the two parties for supremacy, it will be known in two days, who will be the winner after the visit of the PM to Vizag, which has emerged as the political hotbed of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp