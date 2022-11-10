Home States Andhra Pradesh

SVU gets 351-400 place in QS Asia University Rankings 2023

This is assessed using the data from the global survey of academics conducted by QS every year.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Scholarship

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University has got 351-400 place in QS Asia University Rankings 2023, said Prof K Raja Reddy, SVU Vice-Chancellor. The QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia every year. The methodology used for ranking is similar to the one used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weightage.

This is assessed using the data from the global survey of academics conducted by QS every year. The results of the survey, which asks academics to identify the leading universities in their own subject area, also feed into other rankings and reports produced by QS, including the QS World University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings by subject.

The universities are judged across all their core missions — international research network, citations per paper, teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook — to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.The set of criteria, developed in consultation with regional experts and stakeholders, is designed to reflect key priorities for universities in Asia, drawing on as much available data as possible. In all, 760 universities have been featured this year.

Prof Raja Reddy informed that SVU secured 44th rank in India. The university has scored 22 in citations per paper, 62.4 in outbound exchange, 31.2 in inbound exchange, 29.6 in faculty student ratio, 95.2 in faculty staff with PhD. In light of several academic achievements made during the past few months by SVU with the cooperation of academic, research and non-teaching staff, all these ranks have become possible, the V-C said. He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars, PG students and all other stakeholders for achieving a good rank. He appealed to them to strive to bring more laurels to SVU in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara University
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp