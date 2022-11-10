SVU gets 351-400 place in QS Asia University Rankings 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University has got 351-400 place in QS Asia University Rankings 2023, said Prof K Raja Reddy, SVU Vice-Chancellor. The QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia every year. The methodology used for ranking is similar to the one used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weightage.

This is assessed using the data from the global survey of academics conducted by QS every year. The results of the survey, which asks academics to identify the leading universities in their own subject area, also feed into other rankings and reports produced by QS, including the QS World University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings by subject.

The universities are judged across all their core missions — international research network, citations per paper, teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook — to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.The set of criteria, developed in consultation with regional experts and stakeholders, is designed to reflect key priorities for universities in Asia, drawing on as much available data as possible. In all, 760 universities have been featured this year.

Prof Raja Reddy informed that SVU secured 44th rank in India. The university has scored 22 in citations per paper, 62.4 in outbound exchange, 31.2 in inbound exchange, 29.6 in faculty student ratio, 95.2 in faculty staff with PhD. In light of several academic achievements made during the past few months by SVU with the cooperation of academic, research and non-teaching staff, all these ranks have become possible, the V-C said. He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars, PG students and all other stakeholders for achieving a good rank. He appealed to them to strive to bring more laurels to SVU in future.

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University has got 351-400 place in QS Asia University Rankings 2023, said Prof K Raja Reddy, SVU Vice-Chancellor. The QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia every year. The methodology used for ranking is similar to the one used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weightage. This is assessed using the data from the global survey of academics conducted by QS every year. The results of the survey, which asks academics to identify the leading universities in their own subject area, also feed into other rankings and reports produced by QS, including the QS World University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings by subject. The universities are judged across all their core missions — international research network, citations per paper, teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook — to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.The set of criteria, developed in consultation with regional experts and stakeholders, is designed to reflect key priorities for universities in Asia, drawing on as much available data as possible. In all, 760 universities have been featured this year. Prof Raja Reddy informed that SVU secured 44th rank in India. The university has scored 22 in citations per paper, 62.4 in outbound exchange, 31.2 in inbound exchange, 29.6 in faculty student ratio, 95.2 in faculty staff with PhD. In light of several academic achievements made during the past few months by SVU with the cooperation of academic, research and non-teaching staff, all these ranks have become possible, the V-C said. He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars, PG students and all other stakeholders for achieving a good rank. He appealed to them to strive to bring more laurels to SVU in future.