Arrack seller turns into tiffin centre owner

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: They say it’s never too late to rectify an unforgivable deficiency. Thigireddy Shrinu, an arrack seller in Rajamahendravaram, proved it to be right by turning into a tiffin centre owner.“I am a completely reformed man now, free of all toxicity. I am determined to change my attitude towards life and never look back,” said Srinu after starting a new lease of his life. Shrinu was a noted arrack vendor for the past many years. Excise sleuths knocking his doors for his whereabouts had become a routine affair.“The positivity and the quality of lifestyle of my neighbours changed my mind set and I decided to distance myself from this business. My three brothers also gave up their arrack business and have started a pan shop,” said T Srinu. “People are responding positively to my tiffin centre. Locals make beeline to have breakfast. I have employed four people at my centre who are making their bread through it,” he said with shining eyes.Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Joint Director Ramadevi, accompanied by Circle Inspector Venkataramana and others also visited his tiffin center on Thursday. She appreciated Srinu and assured him of all the help.“More and more villages have come forward to mend their ways. The excise and police departments will extend full cooperation to the people to get a livelihood,” said the SEB.