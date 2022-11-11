Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arrack seller turns into tiffin centre owner

Excise sleuths knocking his doors for his whereabouts had become a routine affair.

Published: 11th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

SEB Joint Director Ramadevi at the tiffin centre of the arrack offender Thigireddy Shrinu at Rajamahendravaram | express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: They say it’s never too late to rectify an unforgivable deficiency. Thigireddy Shrinu, an arrack seller in Rajamahendravaram, proved it to be right by turning into a tiffin centre owner.“I am a completely reformed man now, free of all toxicity. I am determined to change my attitude towards life and never look back,” said Srinu after starting a new lease of his life.  

Shrinu was a noted arrack vendor for the past many years. Excise sleuths knocking his doors for his whereabouts had become a routine affair.“The positivity and the quality of lifestyle of my neighbours changed my mind set and I decided to distance myself from this business. My three brothers also gave up their arrack business and have started a pan shop,” said T Srinu.

“People are responding positively to my tiffin centre. Locals make beeline to have breakfast. I have employed four people at my centre who are making their bread through it,” he said with shining eyes.Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Joint Director Ramadevi, accompanied by Circle Inspector Venkataramana and others also visited his tiffin center on Thursday.

She appreciated Srinu and assured him of all the help.“More and more villages have come forward to mend their ways. The excise and police departments will extend full cooperation to the people to get a livelihood,” said the SEB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp