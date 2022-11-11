Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pilot project on energy efficient home appliances soon

Based on the success of the pilot project on EE home appliances, the government is planning to extend it to the entire State in a phased  manner.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has given its approval to the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) to launch a pilot project to promote the use of energy efficient (EE) home appliances to save energy, which helps reduce financial burden on consumers.

The APSEEDCO, a joint venture of AP power utilities, has proposed the sale of EE appliances through on-bill financing and upfront modes. The pilot project will be implemented in strategic locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati before March 2023 and a report will be submitted to the APERC. Based on the success of the pilot project on EE home appliances, the government is planning to extend it to the entire State in a phased  manner.

While giving the approval to the APSEEDCO, APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy advised the power utilities to take all necessary steps in promoting modern EE appliances in domestic sector to conserve energy in every household.

The APSEEDCO has proposed to introduce ‘on-bill financing’ mode and ‘upfront’ mode to launch the pilot project to supply EE star rated appliances to households. However, the APERC asked the APSEEDCO to implement on-bill financing mode for BLDC fans and ACs and go for upfront payment mode in case of LED tube lights. The new EE appliances are expected to save energy to the tune of 25 to 30%. At a webinar, the APERC Chairman highlighted the benefits of the project.

