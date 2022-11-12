Home States Andhra Pradesh

A temple in memory of a realtor’s mother coming up in Srikakulam village

It has been proposed to install a 6-foot single stone statue of his mother Anasuya Devi in the temple.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The temple under construction | express

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Sanapala Sravan Kumar of Cheemala Valasa village in Amadalavalasa mandal has started constructing a grand temple using Krishna Shila, the stone used for constructing famous temples like Yadadri, for his beloved mother, who passed away several years ago.

He says for him and for that matter for any person in the world, the mother is the first guru and god. Without a mother, there is no existence, hence he has decided to construct the temple for his mother and worship her.

Sravan went to Hyderabad in search of livelihood in 2004 and settled there as a realtor. Four years later, he lost his mother Anasuya Devi, aged 47, while she was undergoing treatment for gallbladder stones. For the last 10 years, he has been undertaking social service activities in her memory, which include conduct of medical camps and job melas. After deciding to construct a temple in her memory, he approached Sthapathi Balagam Chiranjeevi, one of the master sculptor worked for Yadadri temple, urging him to take up the project without any success.

When he approached a contractor, the latter refused as he felt that a temple should only be constructed for gods and not for mortals. Without losing heart, he has finally decided to take up construction of the temple on his own.

S Sravan Kumar performs puja for the construction of a temple for his mother at Cheemala Valasa in Srikakulam district

After much research, he has found a technique called ‘Raati Bandhanam’ used to joint pieces of Krishna Shila, to build big structures in ancient times instead of using cement to build the temple, which lasts long.Later, he has drawn a plan to construct the temple with five gopurams with a height of 51 feet.

It has been proposed to install a 6-foot single stone statue of his mother Anasuya Devi in the temple. He has hired some sculptors from Tamil Nadu to sculpt his mother’s statue and five Gopurams. A few sculptors from Odisha have also been hired to sculpt several traditional sculptures on Gopurams. He launched the temple construction in February 2018.

The temple named Amma Devasthanam, is being constructed at an estimated cost of several crores in 2,400 sq yards of land located in the middle of the village.  Speaking to TNIE, Sravan said, “Five famous temples, including Yadadri, have been constructed using Krishna Sila and the ancient technique of ‘Raati Bandhanam’. We are using special material formulated with natural ingredients instead of cement to construct the temple, which is long lasting. As of now 50% of the temple works have been completed and the temple will be completed in another two years,” he said.For this realtor, his mother is Brahma, the Creator, and constructing a unique temple is his way of expressing love and respect for her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp