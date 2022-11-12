India’s higher education second largest in world: Guv Harichandan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: India’s higher education system is second largest in the world and is extremely important to provide cutting-edge, knowledgeable and highly skilled manpower for the growth of the nation, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. He said the quality of education needs to be redefined in a broader sense for the all-round development of the individuals and their commitment to social objectives.

The governor attended the 19th and 20th combined convocation of the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV) ceremony held at the university premises in Tirupati on Friday. Addressing the students, Harichandan said India’s new Educational Policy is aligned with the promotion of gender parity and the primary objective of the policy is to bring every girl child to the forefront of the world of knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that women in India are achieving a high echelon on the education front. Women from all sections of society have entered the realm of higher education with full enthusiasm, “It is a positive sign that there has been an upsurge of female enrolment in higher education,” the governor pointed out.

On the occasion, the university bestowed its honorary doctorate to renowned Kuchipudi dancer and Padma Shri awardee Gaddam Padmaja Reddy. Further, the university awarded degrees to 1,902 students who graduated during the 2020-21 & 22 academic years.

